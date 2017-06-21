subscribe

Samuel George Strange

Byron Spires
Wednesday, June 21. 2017
Samuel George Strange 72, of Concord, FL passed away Friday, June 16, 2017.
The graveside funeral service was held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Concord Cemetery in Havana. Faith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements 850-539-4300.Obituaries Mr. Strange was born on September 28, 1944 in Quincy, FL. The son of the late Charles H. Strange, and the late Fannie Marsili Strange. Samuel was a very private individual. He worked and retired from Florida Dept. of Transportation He worked as a draftsman, drawing maps by hand before computers.
He is survived by his brother Charles Larry Strange of Concord, FL; and many relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his sister Marcella Ann Strange in 2008, and his parents.
