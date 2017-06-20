Katherine Rebecca Thompson, 89, of the Sycamore Community- Quincy, Florida passed away June 17, 2017. She was born on October 23, 1927 to Charlie Lee Whittle Sr. and Lucy Ferrell White of Gadsden County, Florida.
She is survived by her siblings, Eva Mae Peters and Betty W. Clark of Quincy, FL, Charles L. Whittle, Jr. of Apopka, FL, and Thomas E. Whittle of Clyde, NC, and many loving and adoring nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Katherine was predeceased by her sisters, Doris C. Tyus of Quincy, FL and Charolette W. Whitten of Apopka, FL.
Service was Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the East Jefferson Assembly of God Church, Quincy, FL. Visitation was at 10:00 until service time at the church. Interment was at the J. C. Whittle Family Cemetery at Hawkins Lane in Liberty County, Fl.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, 15 S. Jackson St., Quincy, FL., is in charge of arrangements.