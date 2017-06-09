SEMINOLES, GATORS HOSTING SUPER REGIONALS

It was anything but easy, but both Florida State and Florida escaped home regional baseball tournaments’ despised bumps in the road and now will host Super Regionals as the baseball season for the two teams continue.
The Seminoles had the longest road, losing their Tallahassee Region opener to Tennessee Tech 3-1 Friday.
They came back to eliminate Central Florida 6-1 Saturday behind a sterling pitching performance by Tyler Holton.
Holton threw a complete game striking out 12.
Jackson Lueck and Taylor Walls homered in the game for FSU.
Sunday, FSU eliminated Tech 5-3 with Alec Boyd getting a win and Drew Carlton picking up a save. Drew Mendoza hit a home run and J.C. Flowers drove in a pair of runs in the win.
Sunday also saw Florida State stay alive with an 8-7 extra inning win over Auburn.
Flowers was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the 10th with the bases loaded forcing in the winning run. Dylan Busby had a two-out triple to tie the score in the 9th and also homered in the game. Carlton got a relief win.
Sunday was a no-doubter. Wil Zirzow completely tied up the Auburn bats, throwing a two-hitter and fanning 12 in a 6-0 win. Stephen Wells hit a home run for the Seminoles helping Zirzow in the championship win.
The Gators also struggled in their Gainesville Regional.
They defeated Marist 10-6 Friday with Jackson Kowar picking up his 12th win of the season. Michael Byrne got a save. JJ Schwarz hit a home run and Mike Rivera had three
runs-driven-in.
Saturday, Florida outlasted South Florida winning 5-1 in 12 innings. Byrne pitched the last five innings of that game holding the Bulls scoreless to gain a win.
Sunday, the Gators were surprised by Bethune-Cookman losing 6-2 to force an if necessary game Monday.
Austin Langworthy hit a three-run homer and pitched four strong innings to pick up a win in a 6-1 Florida victory.
The Seminoles will host Sam Houston State in their Super Regional which starts Saturday.
The first of the two-of-three format series will be televised at noon on ESPN2.
The Gators host Wake Forest in their event. The first game of that series will be Saturday at 3 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.