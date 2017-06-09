CHIPOLA WINS JUCO CHAMPIONSHIP

The Chipola Indian baseball team came out of the loser's bracket to grind their way to the JUCO championship in Grand Junction, Colorado last week.
After winning their first game on Saturday May 27 over Crowder College 13-4 they fell into the loser's bracket with a 13-8 loss to San Jacinto on Monday.
They then got past Florence-Darlington 11-7 Tuesday, McLennon 19-11 Wednesday, and Wabash College 12-7 Thursday before meeting San Jacinto Friday in a rematch.
Needing to beat the Texas team twice to win the championship, the Indians won that Friday game 7-1 behind a strong pitching performance by Evan Steele.
They came back and won 15-6 over San Jacinto Saturday with Te'Kwaan Whyte and Brody Wofford hitting home runs. Bowden Francis, Ryan Shauger, and Junior Harding combined to pitch in the winning game.
It is the second national championship in baseball for Chipola. Both of them have come under Jeff Johnson.