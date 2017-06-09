40 PARTICIPATE IN KIWANIS GOLF TOURNAMENT

There was a tie for second and third place. Splitting the two awards was the team of Howard McKinnon, Brett Hightower, Vernell Ross and Bryan Wynn and the team of Tom Barlow, Todd Mills, Ron Ernst and Exit Smith.
Closest-to-the-pin contest winner was Susan Touchton, longest-drive contest winner was Jason Harrell and putting contest winner was Martin Hackney.
Forty golfers participated in the 18-hole tournament. The format was 4-man select-a-shot. Lunch was served prior to teeing off at 1 p.m.
Proceeds from the tournament are used for various community projects, most notably awarding three college scholarships to Havana-area seniors each year and also providing approximately 110 Christmas food baskets to Havana-area needy families each year.
Tournament chairman Ron Tiller thanked the golfers for their participation and the numerous sponsors for their support in making the event such a great success.