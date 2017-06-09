subscribe

40 PARTICIPATE IN KIWANIS GOLF TOURNAMENT

Posted by
Administrator
in Sports
Friday, June 9. 2017
Comments (0)
Herald news report

The team of Greg Winter, Herb Sweeney, Ken Sweeney and Mitch Potter won the Havana Kiwanis Club’s annual fundraising golf tournament held Friday afternoon at the Havana Golf & Country Club.

There was a tie for second and third place. Splitting the two awards was the team of Howard McKinnon, Brett Hightower, Vernell Ross and Bryan Wynn and the team of Tom Barlow, Todd Mills, Ron Ernst and Exit Smith.

Closest-to-the-pin contest winner was Susan Touchton, longest-drive contest winner was Jason Harrell and putting contest winner was Martin Hackney.

Forty golfers participated in the 18-hole tournament. The format was 4-man select-a-shot. Lunch was served prior to teeing off at 1 p.m.

Proceeds from the tournament are used for various community projects, most notably awarding three college scholarships to Havana-area seniors each year and also providing approximately 110 Christmas food baskets to Havana-area needy families each year.

Tournament chairman Ron Tiller thanked the golfers for their participation and the numerous sponsors for their support in making the event such a great success.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 