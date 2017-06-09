NEW SCHOOL BUT CONFUSING COLORS

The combination of East and West Gadsden High Schools finally has a name.
The school will be known as Gadsden County High School and its mascot will remain the Jaguar, selected as the most “economical” choice. A little confusing for me are the colors. Not what they are but how many there are. Colors are navy blue, Carolina blue, maroon, black and silver. That’s five colors. Reportedly, the colors will be used in different combinations but I’m not straight on how that actually happens.
Morris team takes city title: Congratulations to former Munroe volleyball player and head coach Spenser Morris and her Lincoln High School sand volleyball team’s city championship a few weeks ago. Morris, in her first year at Lincoln and first year as a sand coach, saw her team go 12-0 and finish undefeated in their tournament to take home the Best in City trophy. She also served as assistant head court volleyball coach and assistant girls’ weightlifting coach. Sand volleyball’s participation numbers are growing but is not yet a sport sanctioned by the FHSAA.
Baseball Extravaganza: So much baseball but at least it’s been good baseball! Congratulations to the Lincoln High School Trojans for winning the 8A State Championship this past weekend. Yes, there are 9 classifications in baseball. Why? There are more classifications in basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and football because more students play those sports. Yes, they won their championship AFTER graduation. Why? The 2017 spring sports calendar delayed the start of spring sports by up to two weeks in order to ease the overlap with winter sports. I did think how sad the Trojan players didn’t have the opportunity to walk the halls of the school with pride on Monday, however.
More good baseball at the collegiate level. Congratulations to Coach Jeff Johnson and the Chipola Indians on their National Junior College World Series over the weekend and congratulations to FSU on surviving the long way to Super Regionals. Sunday night’s 9th inning with the ‘Noles and Auburn both surviving two-out and two-strike scenarios was exciting. The games were long and hot, but boy were they exciting. On to Super Regionals for the ‘Noles!
Quote Of The Week: “We have traded the team and community approach for flat-billed hats, brand new bats and bags and travel teams that are too good to play in their hometown.” –Heath Enslinger, speaker and wrestling coach University of Tennessee