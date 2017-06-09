CRAZY GIRL GATOR GAME MONDAY

By the time this column hits the street the Women's College Softball World Series will be over.
At deadline time Oklahoma had Florida down 1-0 in the best two of three series that will close the event.
Florida reached the finals with 8-0, 7-0, and 5-2 wins over Texas A&M, LSU, and Washington respectively.
Pitchers Kelly Barnhill and Delanie Gourley led the charge for the Gators in the three wins.
They almost matched the total number of innings they pitched in those three games in the 7-5 17-inning-loss to Oklahoma in Monday's best two-of-three series opener.
Both teams used their top pitchers in the five hour marathon causing folks to wonder who might start for either team Tuesday's second game.
No matter who started, or no matter the outcome this years Women's College Softball World Series will be permanently marked by Monday's way-past-midnight affair.