subscribe

CRAZY GIRL GATOR GAME MONDAY

Posted by
Administrator
in Joe Ferolito
Friday, June 9. 2017
Comments (0)
By the time this column hits the street the Women's College Softball World Series will be over.

At deadline time Oklahoma had Florida down 1-0 in the best two of three series that will close the event.

Florida reached the finals with 8-0, 7-0, and 5-2 wins over Texas A&M, LSU, and Washington respectively.

Pitchers Kelly Barnhill and Delanie Gourley led the charge for the Gators in the three wins.

They almost matched the total number of innings they pitched in those three games in the 7-5 17-inning-loss to Oklahoma in Monday's best two-of-three series opener.

Both teams used their top pitchers in the five hour marathon causing folks to wonder who might start for either team Tuesday's second game.

No matter who started, or no matter the outcome this years Women's College Softball World Series will be permanently marked by Monday's way-past-midnight affair.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 