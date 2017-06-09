HAVANA SWEARS IN NEW COUNCIL MEMBERS

Havana’s town council has two new members who joined the board Tuesday, May 30th. Cathy Johnson and Decorkus Allen were sworn in by Town Clerk Shelia Evans along with returning council member David Norman. Mayor T.J. Davis was voted as mayor again and Mayor pro tem Vernell Ross returns to his seat as well.
“It’s wonderful to see so many people at our council meeting,” said Ross.
After the meeting, Decorkus Allen thanked his constituents for coming out to the meeting. “It’s humbling to see (you here). I look forward to working with the council.” He said a recent Saturday in Havana had three events in one day, with a Havana Main Street kickoff pancake breakfast in the morning, and a national event recognizing the Old Spanish Trail that winds through the southernmost part of America from San Diego, California to St. Augustine, Florida at noon. It is said to follow the footsteps of the Spanish explorers of some 400 years ago.
Allen was presented an award on behalf of the town from the organizers of the Old Spanish Trail. Later in the day over 50 antique and classic cars and trucks adorned Havana’s downtown streets for several hours as enthusiasts enjoyed taking photos and talking with owners. The car event will be repeated on the third Saturday of each month in support of the Havana Main Street program.
The town issued a proclamation to Vic Vickers and Ron Burrell recognizing their efforts over decades of nurturing Havana’s young people through sports: Vickers will have Baseball Field #3 named after him and the basketball court will honor Burrell. Both areas are in Gus Bert Park in Havana.
Resolution #2017-02 was passed giving town support to the fledgling Havana Main Street (HMS) program, resolving that the town endorses the program with the specific goal of revitalization within the context of the Main Street Approach. Havana Main Street will become a part of the Florida Main Street program and will be able to apply for grants on a nationwide basis to help with economic revitalization and historical resources.
A change order for the town’s new well was submitted with an increase in costs of $68,591.32 for constructing the foundation’s stabilization under the ground storage tank.
The project will take an additional 30 days for substantial completion. The total cost incorporating the change order will be $1,988,377.32.