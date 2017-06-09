HERALD HAS NEW OWNER

The Herald, owned and operated by Nick Bert for 44 years, has been sold to veteran newspaper publisher Mark Pettus.
The Herald has served Havana and Gadsden County since 1947, when it was founded by Jack and Mattie Kate Dudley as the Havana Herald and the Havana Publishing Company, a commercial printing operation.
Bert and a group of partners purchased the paper in 1972, when he began working as editor, having just earned a journalism degree from the University of Florida.
Bert later bought out his partners and in 1992 purchased the Havana Publishing Company, reuniting the paper and the commercial printer.
The Herald has occupied several buildings around Havana. In 1980, it moved to its present location at 103 W. 7th Avenue, which was included in the sale, along with the commercial printing operation.
Bert said the sale was prompted by his desire to retire and enjoy time with family and friends, pursuing favorite hobbies and traveling.
“It’s a bitter-sweet time for me,” said Bert. “The newspaper is like a family member to me. I’ve come to this office for 44 straight years.”
Pettus moved to Havana from St. Augustine, where he recently served as publisher at Florida NewsLine, a family of community publications that included Ponte Vedra NewsLine, The CreekLine, Mandarin NewsLine, Southside NewsLine, St. Johns Business Monthly, The Players Journal, Ocean Breeze, San Marco.Life and The Beaches.Life, plus a family of other specialty news publications and digital news outlets.
He was previously executive editor for The Ponte Vedra Recorder and its family of publications, which included glossy magazines, a business newspaper, an alt-monthly and numerous specialty publications, including the official welcome guide for Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. and the award-winning The Players Championship Guide.
Prior to that he served as a multimedia reporter and then editor for the Florida Times-Union at its weekly, The St. Johns Sun, covering community news in St. Johns County.
Before being recruited to join the Sun, he was editor of the Saint Johns Recorder after working as an advertising executive for Clay Today in Orange Park, Florida. He was also publisher of The Picolata Review, a literary magazine where he discovered and debuted the Jamie Ford story "I am Chinese," which Ford later developed into the New York Times best-selling novel "Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet.”