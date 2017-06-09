FDLE TELLS MIDWAY IT WILL NOT RENEW RED-LIGHT CAMERA AGREEMENT

Midway city council members met on Thursday, June 1st under the leadership of Interim City Manager Leslie Steele.
The board approved a tribute to former Midway council member and mayor Ella Barber, giving her recognition for being the first African American in social services in Gadsden County and for serving as a teacher from 1952 to 1989.
Midway’s accounting firm Awwad & Associates reported that the city has received slightly less than normal property taxes by this time of year. The city expects the remainder to come in sporadically but may be offset by slightly higher than normal state-shared revenues. The city’s 2016 audit has been completed by Moran & Smith.
They will report on the audit at the July 6th meeting.
Interim Police Chief Deric Mordica reported to the board that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has decided not to give Midway a new user agreement for its red-light camera program because of so many rapid changes in leadership at the police department, and won’t do a new agreement until that status is stabilized and the department has a new police chief.
Mayor Wanda Range asked Mordica to check with FDLE to see if the city would be in any violation of the program if it is not processing the tickets that are already in the queue.
Fire Chief Jerry Flanders reported that Midway is participating in emergency management meetings with other Gadsden County first responders in preparation for storms and hurricanes. They will be on alert and participate in additional meetings if a storm is closing in.
Flanders also said the department had to purchase some new chainsaws at approximately $350.00 per saw for large trees to get them out of the way following a storm. The ones the city has been using have been in use for about five years. The city will also need a new Jaws for Life machine, he said.
Interim Manager Steele said the city must take hurricanes seriously, keeping enough water per person for three days; the city needs to build a phone tree for rapid alerts and should also keep a list of seniors and evacuation routes. The new city fire department will be used as a shelter if needed, she said.
Chief Mordica said the county also has resources available in such cases, including special-needs shelters, larger shelters and buses to move people.
“This year we will be more proactive in storms and hurricanes,” said Steele.
City Attorney Anthony Thomas reported that an agreement has been made with former police chief Tom Murray in his lawsuit and the city is going forward with his reinstatement as police chief.