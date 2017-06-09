MURAL HONORING LOCAL MEDICAL PIONEERS DEDICATED IN QUINCY
Posted by Byron Spires in News
Friday, June 9. 2017
More than a hundred people endured the June heat to attend the showcasing of the Historic Mural last Friday, June 2 in downtown Quincy.
The county’s newest mural, “Keepers of the Hippocratic Oath,” is located at the corner of Jefferson and Adams Streets on the Edward J. Butler Governmental Complex building.
The mural was designed and painted by Charles Johnston of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.
The mural artistically portrays Gadsden’s first African-American physician, Dr. William S. Stevens (deceased), longtime community physician Dr. Jessie Furlow (deceased), and Quincy native Dr. LaSalle D. Leffall, Jr.
“We felt it appropriate, after receiving feedback from many in the community, to memorialize these three African-American physicians who served and/or represented
Gadsden County with their achievements in the field of medicine,” said Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt who spearheaded the effort on behalf of the Board.
Holt added that while the mural is very artistic, it also serves to remind us of the history of this particular street where Dr. Stevens had an office.
Because of the mural, these three doctors’ contributions to the community are now displayed artistically by the excellent work of Mr. Johnston, Holt stated.
Along with the portraits of each physician, the mural displays background images that depict personal stories about each of the doctors and their desire to work in medicine, as well as excerpts of the Hippocratic Oath that characterizes the demeanor and passion of each physician.
“The goal of the mural is to commemorate the life and noble works of both Dr. Stevens and Dr. Furlow, to pay homage to the continued excellence of Gadsden’s native son, Dr. Leffall, and to inspire our community’s youth by showing them limitless possibilities of what they can be. This mural is the start of many more to come honoring others who have made significant contributions to Gadsden County,” said Gadsden County Commission Chairperson Sherrie Taylor.
Taylor praised Holt for her determination over the last year in pushing the need for the mural as a way to both draw attention to the community and honor three important African-Americans whose lives made a difference in the world as well as Gadsden County.
Dr. Stevens graduated from Florida State Normal and Industrial College and received his M.D. from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee.
Dr. Stevens became the first African American to open a medical practice in Quincy. In 1906, he opened Stevens' Drug Store in downtown Quincy.
In 1914, he was named supervisor of the Quincy City Schools, and in 1925 began a four-year process to expand Dunbar School. The new school building was renamed in his honor.
In the 1930s he built a two story building that served as a hospital for the black community.
Dr. Stevens continued to serve the city of Quincy as Supervisor of City Schools until his death in 1949.
In March 2017, the historic Stevens School, which was named in his honor, was victim of a fire that left only the cafeteria unaffected.
Dr. Furlow graduated from Lane College in 1971, and received her medical degree from the University of Rochester in 1975.
Dr. Furlow practiced medicine in Gadsden County for 24 years. Among her many contributions, she served as the vice-chair of the Florida Commission on Minority Health, was on the board for Shanks High School's health clinic, and was a member of Florida State University’s Board of Trustees.
She provided early assistance in launching Florida State University’s College of Medicine.
The North Florida Medical Center Campus in Gadsden County bears her name.
Dr. Leffall, a native of Quincy, graduated from Florida A&M College and received his medical training at Howard University College of Medicine.
He served as the Charles R. Drew professor and former chairman of the Department of Surgery at Howard University, and in 1979 became the first African-American to serve as national president of the American Cancer Society.
Dr. Leffall resides in Washington, D.C.
Two of Dr. Stevens’ grandchildren were on hand for the dedication and spoke about their grandfather.
Dr. Stevens' oldest granddaughter, 74-year-old Linn Griffin, said she was proud that her grandfather’s picture was portrayed.
"I think the mural is beautiful, she said.
Griffin told of a memory of her grandfather after falling on concrete stairs when she was about four years old. She said she had scars on her head and leg.
"He sewed them up. But, guess what he told my mama to put on them? Fat back. People don't even think of cures like that anymore. That was a medical doctor telling my mother to put that homemade treatment on my leg," she added.
Grandson Joseph Kent Stevens said he was born the same year that his grandfather passed away.
“Like this mural, he knew his grandfather as larger than life; I got to know him through stories I had been told,” he said.
He told the story of a white man who was delivering propane to his home, which was Dr. Stevens’ home and office prior to his death, when he was about eight years old.
The man told him that because his parents had no money they were turned away from the hospital and his grandfather had delivered him in that very home.
“That was how I learned about this larger than life man,” he said.
“That was the beginning of my learning about service to mankind,” he added.
He thanked the county commission for creating the mural that included his grandfather.
Quincy Main Street Executive Director Joe Munroe gave a brief history of the area where the mural is located, referring to South Adams Street where a number of stores, primarily African-American-owned are known as The Block or Colored Street.
The artist Johnston who painted the mural spoke as well and said that he wanted to use the colors of the rainbow and said now that it should be referred to as the “Colorful Street.”
The mural was designed and painted by Charles Johnston of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.
The mural artistically portrays Gadsden’s first African-American physician, Dr. William S. Stevens (deceased), longtime community physician Dr. Jessie Furlow (deceased), and Quincy native Dr. LaSalle D. Leffall, Jr.
“We felt it appropriate, after receiving feedback from many in the community, to memorialize these three African-American physicians who served and/or represented
Gadsden County with their achievements in the field of medicine,” said Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt who spearheaded the effort on behalf of the Board.
Holt added that while the mural is very artistic, it also serves to remind us of the history of this particular street where Dr. Stevens had an office.
Because of the mural, these three doctors’ contributions to the community are now displayed artistically by the excellent work of Mr. Johnston, Holt stated.
Along with the portraits of each physician, the mural displays background images that depict personal stories about each of the doctors and their desire to work in medicine, as well as excerpts of the Hippocratic Oath that characterizes the demeanor and passion of each physician.
“The goal of the mural is to commemorate the life and noble works of both Dr. Stevens and Dr. Furlow, to pay homage to the continued excellence of Gadsden’s native son, Dr. Leffall, and to inspire our community’s youth by showing them limitless possibilities of what they can be. This mural is the start of many more to come honoring others who have made significant contributions to Gadsden County,” said Gadsden County Commission Chairperson Sherrie Taylor.
Taylor praised Holt for her determination over the last year in pushing the need for the mural as a way to both draw attention to the community and honor three important African-Americans whose lives made a difference in the world as well as Gadsden County.
Dr. Stevens graduated from Florida State Normal and Industrial College and received his M.D. from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee.
Dr. Stevens became the first African American to open a medical practice in Quincy. In 1906, he opened Stevens' Drug Store in downtown Quincy.
In 1914, he was named supervisor of the Quincy City Schools, and in 1925 began a four-year process to expand Dunbar School. The new school building was renamed in his honor.
In the 1930s he built a two story building that served as a hospital for the black community.
Dr. Stevens continued to serve the city of Quincy as Supervisor of City Schools until his death in 1949.
In March 2017, the historic Stevens School, which was named in his honor, was victim of a fire that left only the cafeteria unaffected.
Dr. Furlow graduated from Lane College in 1971, and received her medical degree from the University of Rochester in 1975.
Dr. Furlow practiced medicine in Gadsden County for 24 years. Among her many contributions, she served as the vice-chair of the Florida Commission on Minority Health, was on the board for Shanks High School's health clinic, and was a member of Florida State University’s Board of Trustees.
She provided early assistance in launching Florida State University’s College of Medicine.
The North Florida Medical Center Campus in Gadsden County bears her name.
Dr. Leffall, a native of Quincy, graduated from Florida A&M College and received his medical training at Howard University College of Medicine.
He served as the Charles R. Drew professor and former chairman of the Department of Surgery at Howard University, and in 1979 became the first African-American to serve as national president of the American Cancer Society.
Dr. Leffall resides in Washington, D.C.
Two of Dr. Stevens’ grandchildren were on hand for the dedication and spoke about their grandfather.
Dr. Stevens' oldest granddaughter, 74-year-old Linn Griffin, said she was proud that her grandfather’s picture was portrayed.
"I think the mural is beautiful, she said.
Griffin told of a memory of her grandfather after falling on concrete stairs when she was about four years old. She said she had scars on her head and leg.
"He sewed them up. But, guess what he told my mama to put on them? Fat back. People don't even think of cures like that anymore. That was a medical doctor telling my mother to put that homemade treatment on my leg," she added.
Grandson Joseph Kent Stevens said he was born the same year that his grandfather passed away.
“Like this mural, he knew his grandfather as larger than life; I got to know him through stories I had been told,” he said.
He told the story of a white man who was delivering propane to his home, which was Dr. Stevens’ home and office prior to his death, when he was about eight years old.
The man told him that because his parents had no money they were turned away from the hospital and his grandfather had delivered him in that very home.
“That was how I learned about this larger than life man,” he said.
“That was the beginning of my learning about service to mankind,” he added.
He thanked the county commission for creating the mural that included his grandfather.
Quincy Main Street Executive Director Joe Munroe gave a brief history of the area where the mural is located, referring to South Adams Street where a number of stores, primarily African-American-owned are known as The Block or Colored Street.
The artist Johnston who painted the mural spoke as well and said that he wanted to use the colors of the rainbow and said now that it should be referred to as the “Colorful Street.”
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)