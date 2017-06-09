COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL HAS NEW NAME

It is now official, the new single county high school will be called Gadsden County High School.
The school board voted on the renaming at their special meeting last week.
In addition to the new school name, the board discussed the mascot and school colors.
The school will continue to be represented by a Jaguar and the colors Navy blue and Carolina blue will stay the same on most of the uniforms that are already in use.
In addition, there will be colors added of Maroon, Black and Silver (Trim) to future uniforms.
Since football is the next major sport for the school, there will be white pants added with possible trim color changes of black, maroon or silver. The name change and the colors were chosen by a committee appointed by Superintendent Roger Milton.
Board member Audrey Lewis asked for a workshop on the new colors but could not get a second on her request.
Chairman Isaac Simmons then appointed Lewis to meet with the committee as the board’s liaison.
It was noted during the meeting that a major factor in staying with the former East Gadsden colors at this time was economic based on cost to re-equip the teams with new colors