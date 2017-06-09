THE END OF THE STORY

This is a tough column to write while at the same time it’s a happy occasion. This is my swan song. The end of a 44-year career here at the Havana Herald.
I have sold Priority News, Inc. to a couple from the St. Augustine area, Mark Pettus and Colleen Sperry. They are very nice people and will fit well into the Havana and Gadsden County communities. I know they will continue the Herald’s tradition as Gadsden County’s main news source ... and probably make it better.
Mark and Colleen have the energy and determination to lead this paper for many more years to come. They are putting roots down and want to be involved in their new community.
Forty-four years ago I graduated from college. I married my wife the next week and began at the Herald the following week. Never did I think I’d be here for over four decades!
I’ve been witness to a lot of things in our community over those years, both good and bad. Most, I’m proud to say, have been good.
I’ve written many columns, serious and funny, and covered hundreds of meetings and events. Over the past several years, however, I’ve done less of that and handled more of the adminstrative details and the graphics part of the business. Computers supposedly simplified our lives, but I’m not so sure sometimes.
I have been lucky to have people like Byron Spires, Sandi Beare and in earlier years Billy Blackman write for the Herald. They have filed a lot of stories for this newspaper.
And on the printing side of the business, Jim Bonn and former printers Roger Quinsey and Rick Neal have taken care of those chores. In the office is Darlynn Ard and before her Cheryl Davis. They kept the books straight and waited on customers who came through the door.
All good people who worked hard for the Havana Herald and Havana Publishing Company.
There comes a time in most people’s lives when they need to hang the spurs up, or in my case the printer’s apron. I’m there.
I’ve loved being in the community newspaper business but now want to enjoy other endeavors while still relatively healthy. I’m not a spring chicken anymore. Those will include the grandkids, traveling, hunting, fishing, golfing and piddling in the yard.
I’ll be around in the community for a while, involved in Havana’s Main Street Program, the Havana History and Heritage Society, Havana Kiwanis Club and the First Presbyterian Church.
Last but not least, I want to thank all those who have supported the Herald over the years. Our readers, advertisers, print customers and the community as a whole are the reasons we’ve been able to kept our doors open.
So I’m signing off.
As was customary in the news business for many years, I’m ending this episode of my life in an old journalistic tradition that means ‘the end of the story’ ...
–30–