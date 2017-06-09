We have the grand central station of bird feeders at our house.
At any given time there is an assortment of birds eating my wife Bev’s bird feed.
I have actually seen some of the birds in a holding pattern above the feeder waiting in line for their chance at the premium seeds.
My favorite birds to watch are the large Blue Jays and the Pileated Woodpecker.
But there are Finches and Cardinals as well as Mockingbirds that are frequent visitors as well.
Bev keeps a bird identification book on the counter by the window that overlooks the bird feeders just in case a new bird shows up.
There are two things about feeding birds that I have noticed that I find interesting.
When the feed runs out the birds quit coming.
They don’t even do a fly-by to see if the feeder has been refilled. It appears that they just move on until the feeder is refilled.
Then they are back again in full force.
The other interesting thing about bird feeders is not even the birds.
It is the squirrels.
Those little buggers are really smart and will, given enough time, outsmart you if you try and keep them off the feeders.
The squirrels in our yard like the bird feed as much as the birds and this seems to be a point of contention to Bev.
She does not like them freeloading her bird seeds.
We have been in the process of trying different ideas to discourage them from eating the bird seed.
We have those famous feeders that say they are squirrel proof. The idea behind the feeders is that the weight of the squirrel will close the openings to the feed.
Maybe there are squirrels in some parts of the country that can be baffled by squirrel-proof feeders but in Gadsden County, Florida the squirrels are way too smart for such trivial attempts to keep them away from the seeds. Our contortionist squirrels can hold onto the top of the feeder with their back legs while keeping the feed opening open.
We’ve moved all of the nearby plants far enough away we thought they would not be able to jump the 12 or so feet to the feeder.
I haven’t actually seen them, but I believe they are pole-vaulting onto the feeder.
We have something that seems to be working right now at least until they can figure a way around it.
I bought a static electric tough bird feeder guard apparatus that gives them a shock when they touch it.
So far it seems to work ok, but I’m sure the squirrels will figure something out at some point.
And I’ve noticed my wire snips are missing.