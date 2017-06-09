OKAY, OKAY, I SNORKED, LOL

This is a Facebook post by my old Havana Herald buddy (no, he's not old, but time has passed) Billy Blackman.
He has always gotten my giggle rib going and certainly did this time, mostly because I know horses and mules, and Billy, too...and he is so awesomely right! The man cuts hooves and generally loves horses and all things four-legged as a God-given right, as well as sometimes writing things very funny. I didn't ask his permission, Facebook being a public post and all, and as both he and Doug Mac Croley are good friends of mine I'm confident he/they won't mind the extra attention. They will not hesitate to tell me a second if they do, I'm sure. But they won't. Not much gets my 'snork' button enacted, but this certainly did! (And yes, I snorked...a cross between a laugh and a snoot? a croak? a something.) Hope you enjoy this!
These are Rosa Belle and Hank.
And they are my St. Jude's Horses (Mules) for February.
They came here from way out west to live in the next pasture over from a bunch of cows between Quincy and Havana.
Yep, they came here from way out west, from Laurel, Mississippi.
They are both very good mules.
And I'm glad they are because I trimmed their feet yesterday morning before the flies got bad.
When flies are bad you stand a good chance of getting your foot stomped and your hat knocked off your head by an over-anxious tail with a mind of its own.
Or worse!
Both these mules have a number of skills, including pulling a wagon and pulling farm implements.
They will also haul riders and stand tied with a soft cotton rope.
Some mules have a reputation of rearing from the hind end. And it is a fact that some can be tame on the front end and wild on the other.
Some mules are no more than a hizzy fit with a tail attached.
And a quiet mule ain't half as good as an ornery one is bad.
The mule is the son of a jackass and we humans are made in the image of God. So we're suppose to be the superior ones.
But I think they might just enjoy life more than we do.
For instance, they don't worry about who the president is because it doesn't matter who's in charge in Washington; life never changes much for the working class. So why worry? Instead go out and hang out with the cows.
Lucky for me, Rosa Belle, Hank and I get along.
Probably because I never argue with them and never approach them with my attitude wearing spurs.
Fussing with them would be like trying to eat pot liquor with a fork. (For any northerners who might be uneducated, pot liquor (aka potlikker) is the liquid left behind after boiling collards).
Mules have a deserved reputation for winning most arguments, one way or the other.
Gentle persuasion is usually a shortcut to getting the job done and living to tell about it.
Yes, they are big and strong and smart. And I wouldn't want to get in a kicking and cussing contest with either one of them, much less both.
We get along well and that is why Rosa Bell and Hank are my St. Jude's pick for February.
The money made from trimming them will be donated to the St. Jude's Children Research Hospital to help in their search for a cure for childhood cancers.
Rosa Bell and Hank belong to Doug Croley of Havana.
And since they don't speak human, they wanted me to tell you that they are honored, and they hope your day consists of soft cotton ropes and no spurs, only gentle persuasion.
(Mildly edited for punctuation only, Billy, lol.)