TURNING UP THE HEAT

For those who don’t accept climate change, the argument goes that the world’s climate changes all the time; what’s the big deal? It’s true that the climate does change, but it does it very slowly. There have been catastrophic events such as the explosion of Krakatoa which caused the “Year without a Summer” in the early 1800s. But once the ash from that huge explosion settled back to earth, things returned to normal. We know that the global temperature rises and falls. What is different this time is the speed with which this is happening. The change in average global temperature over the past 150 years is equivalent to changes taking literally millions of years in the past. It has never happened so fast.
In the Antarctic, ice goes down many thousands of feet and scientists have drilled down into the ice, pulling up ice cores, which, like a tree’s rings, record the passing years.
Events like Krakatoa left thin strands of dust and each core segment has trapped air frozen in place since the time when the ice was laid down. The ice has been analyzed and since the Industrial Revolution the amount of carbon dioxide in the air has steadily increased. Along with the Industrial Revolution, population increased, as did sources of CO2 pollution and there it is, incontrovertible evidence that the climate is changing, changing very fast and we can date when the change began to occur and how fast, and we are the reason. People did this.
People who produce products that generate CO2, understandably, do not like these facts. The coal industry, industries that generate a lot of smoke and CO2 see any attempt at restricting the growth of CO2 as an attack on their profits. Ironically, the petroleum industry giants favor staying in the accord. We have been sold a clever line that the science is flawed, that the science is wrong and efforts are made to discredit the studies that repeatedly find the same thing. We are poisoning our air and turning up the thermostat. This upsets big smokestack industries, but there is worldwide agreement (except for three nations) to not stop the process, not reverse it, merely to limit the damage we are doing. The storms will still be worse, the floods more damaging; that train has already left the station.
With 200 nations agreeing, this means that, should you make polluting cars your market will be virtually nonexistent. If U.S. cars can’t meet standards in Europe, they won’t sell in Europe; it’s that simple. Bear in mind that China is the world’s largest auto market and China has signed the accords. Guess what happens to the sales of GM products in China? Now expand that into all other product classes that would be affected and see what a disadvantage the U.S. will have. Trump’s statistics are dubious at best and conflict with studies commissioned by large American corporations that indicate the accord will boost the U.S. economy.
The U.S. cannot actually withdraw for three years, until after the next presidential election. Meanwhile this action brings into question all the international commitments the US has made. Should Donald Trump get beaten in 2020 his successor would likely wish to stop the process. One can only hope so. This was an historic blunder.