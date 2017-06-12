Dorothy “Dot” Price Ledbetter, of Quincy, passed peacefully June 6, 2017, with family at her side. A strong and beautiful lady whose life was a testament to a life well lived. Mother, Nanny, sister, friend, mentor; she touched so many lives that her legacy will live on for generations to come. No matter what adversity she faced, she persevered, relying on her deep faith and her “can do” attitude. A legendary chef, cooking fresh or self-canned food from scratch, including chicken and dumplings, chicken and dressing, sweet potato casserole and her famous sweet tea. Desserts included chocolate cake, devil’s food cake, and coconut cream cake. The wonderful smells of her cooking, her laughter, her love and affection, made the house she lived in a home for all of the people in her life, stranger, friend or family. She was born April 27, 1927 in Tallassee, Elmore County, Alabama. She was the owner and operator of W & L Tire and Wheel for 36 years and recognized as a leading business woman of the Big Bend area. The City of Quincy proclaimed April 27th “Dorothy Ledbetter Day” for her unwavering community support and civic contributions throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Ledbetter, her parents, James F. Price and Florence L. Cochran, sons, Billie Ledbetter and Henry Hugh Thompson, and siblings, Virginia Cassidy, Dale Griffin, Wilson Cochran, Jim Cochran, and Robert L. Cochran.
She is survived by her sons, Robert “Bobby” and Janet Thompson, James E. and Lisa P. Ledbetter, John W. Ledbetter and his friend Brenda Hemanes, daughter-in-law, Pat Ledbetter, and loving nephew, Dudley Thompson; grandchildren, Kim Watson, Billie, Chris, and Jesse Ledbetter, Mark (Lee) Thompson, Adam Thompson, April (Hank) Hughes, and James, Peyton, and Ashlyn Ledbetter; great-grandchildren, Mason, Sydney, and Baylor Thompson, Hunter and Haley Hughes, and Kayla and Cassie Ledbetter; her special adopted daughters, Shelley Smith, Mary Smith, Vera Ingram, Jennifer Drake, Edna Westberry, Amber Vazquez, and Lisa Curvey; siblings, Mary Alice Ledbetter, Betty Weldon, Mickey Cochran, Susan Strong, and Margaret Mulda.
Family will receive friends Monday, June 12, 2017, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Thomas Memorial Baptist Church in Quincy. The service will be Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Thomas Memorial Baptist Church with interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Those desiring to do so may make a memorial contribution to Big Bend Hospice, or to a charity of their choice.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, 15 S. Jackson St., Quincy, FL., (850) 627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
