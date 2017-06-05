Ms. Christine Robinson, 82 years of age, of Havana, FL, died on Friday, June 2, 2017 in Tallahassee, FL. The service is 11:00 a.m., EST, Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, of Havana, FL with burial at Church's Cemetery, of Havana, FL. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m., to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, FL. She is survived by two sons, Antonio Robinson (Arlene), of Minneapolis, MN, Marcus Robinson (Jevelle), of Havana, FL, one daughter, Jacqueline Robinson Derico, of Tallahassee, FL, two sisters, Annie Washington, of Havana, FL, Arlene Washington, of Jacksonville, FL, and 8 grandchildren. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida in charge of arrangement. .