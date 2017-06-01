GOOD YEAR FOR GADSDEN SPORTS

At least one team in each of the most popular sports made the playoffs with West Gadsden taking the top crown by winning the 1A Boys’ State Basketball Championship.
That trophy soon turned out to be an exclamation point on the statement that West Gadsden would be closing as a high school, and its students relocated to the school formerly known as East Gadsden in Havana. I guess if you have to go out, then go out BIG!
If you would like to watch the top high school plays of 2016-2017, go to Maxpreps.com. On the homepage is a link to the Top Plays of the Year. From the same site you can also check out stats, records, schedules, etc. of your favorite teams anywhere in the U.S.
In addition, MaxPreps was just named the FHSAA’s exclusive scores and statistics provider. Beginning in the 2017-18 school year, member school coaches will be required to submit scores to MaxPreps after each game to accurately track regular season standings and results used for the FHSAA State Series. The agreement will be for five years.
DRAGONS IN WAITING:
There will most likely be an additional National Signing Day date starting next year but recently five East Gadsden football players all signed to play football at the same college in the fall. Ludarion Lee, Malik Rollins, Thomas Jones, Ke'Terrius Dean, and Danny Baker all signed a grant-in-aid to play football in 2016 for Virginia University of Lynchburg, a small historically black college in Lynchburg, Virginia. After disbanding its football team in 1954, VUL revived the program in 2011, with the school playing a combination of NCAA and non-NCAA teams. The Dragons have a full schedule for 2017.
PURE PERFECTION:
Although high school sports are over in Florida for the summer, they are still playing in New Jersey and Friday a sophomore fast-pitch pitcher threw a perfect game. And not only was it a perfect game, it was a true, perfect game since Mia Faieta struck out all 21 batters she faced. Lest you think this was a blowout, the game was actually a state playoff game and Faieta’s team won by a 4-0 score.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK:
“If all the years were playing holidays; to sport would be as tedious as to work.” –William Shakespeare