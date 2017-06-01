subscribe

NINETEEN TEAMS PLAY IN NET SHELFER ANNUAL GOLF TOURNEY

The Havana Ladies Golf Association held its 35th Annual Net Shelfer golf tournament on Friday May 19th. The 19 teams had a beautiful day to play with teams coming from as far as Thomasville, Lanark Village and Monticello.

Breakfast was provided by members of the Havana Ladies Golf Association and a catered lunch consisting of a variety of salads and desserts followed play.
The winners in each flight as well as prize winners in several special categories were:

First Flight
1st Place - Sarah Phillips-Durst and Nola Tolbert;
2nd Place - Frannie Cox and Susan Touchton;
3rd Place - Kay Holland and Annie Wise.

Second Flight
1st Place - Kyle Kilga and Melanie May;
2nd Place - Medora Wester and Eileen Albrigo;
3rd Place - Shirley Aaron and Janice Mazza

Third Flight
1st Place - Robbie Gemmill and Vivian Hardy
2nd Place - Nancy Gress and Mary Kidd
3rd Place - Letha McCarthy and Terry Newman

Special Prizes
Closest to the pin - Amy Corin;
Closest to the pin - Kyle Kilga.
Putting Contest
Peggy Day

The Association would like to thank all the staff of the golf club and the many volunteers that were instrumental in making the tournament a big success.
