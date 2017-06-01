NINETEEN TEAMS PLAY IN NET SHELFER ANNUAL GOLF TOURNEY

The Havana Ladies Golf Association held its 35th Annual Net Shelfer golf tournament on Friday May 19th. The 19 teams had a beautiful day to play with teams coming from as far as Thomasville, Lanark Village and Monticello.
Breakfast was provided by members of the Havana Ladies Golf Association and a catered lunch consisting of a variety of salads and desserts followed play.
The winners in each flight as well as prize winners in several special categories were:
First Flight
1st Place - Sarah Phillips-Durst and Nola Tolbert;
2nd Place - Frannie Cox and Susan Touchton;
3rd Place - Kay Holland and Annie Wise.
Second Flight
1st Place - Kyle Kilga and Melanie May;
2nd Place - Medora Wester and Eileen Albrigo;
3rd Place - Shirley Aaron and Janice Mazza
Third Flight
1st Place - Robbie Gemmill and Vivian Hardy
2nd Place - Nancy Gress and Mary Kidd
3rd Place - Letha McCarthy and Terry Newman
Special Prizes
Closest to the pin - Amy Corin;
Closest to the pin - Kyle Kilga.
Putting Contest
Peggy Day
The Association would like to thank all the staff of the golf club and the many volunteers that were instrumental in making the tournament a big success.