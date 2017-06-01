SEMINOLES WIN ACC TOURNEY, HOSTING REGIONAL

The only way the Florida State baseball team could gain a host spot in the NCAA Baseball Tournament was to win the ACC Tournament last week. The Seminoles did just that, sweeping the Louisville Slugger Park event.
FSU won their field taking 5-3 and 6-2 wins over Notre Dame and Louisville and then turning back Duke 5-1 and North Carolina 7-3 in the single elimination finals to claim the championship.
The win over the Irish came Wednesday when Jackson Lueck smacked a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the twelfth getting Andrew Karp a relief pitching win.
The Friday win over the Cardinals was fashioned by lefty Tyler Holton who threw eight strong innings allowing only four and fanning ten to get his ninth win.
Lueck had a four-hit game for the Seminoles and Matt Henderson drove in two runs.
That set up the Saturday win over the Blue Devils. Cole Sands pitched six strong innings to get the win in that game and Dylan Busby hit two doubles, a home run and drove in three runs.
On Sunday Drew Mendoza was the star. The Tribe first baseman rapped two home runs helping FSU erase a 3-1 deficit to the Tar Heels and get Alec Byrd a relief win.
The Tallahassee Regional begins Friday with Auburn meeting Central Florida in a noon game and Florida State (39-20) playing Tennessee Tech at six.
Florida is hosting a regional despite losing out in their SEC Tournament semi-finals.
The Gators defeated Auburn 5-4 last Wednesday and Mississippi State 12-3 Friday before being spanked 16-0 by Arkansas Saturday and sent home.
Christian Hicks drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the winning run in the Tiger game.
Tyler Dyson got pitching credit for the win and Michael Byrne got a save.
Jackson Kowar ran his record to 11-0 in the win over the Bulldogs. Deacon Liput drove in four runs in that contest and Hicks poked three hits.
Florida takes a 42-16 mark into their regional that also begins Friday. The Gators will meet Marist at 7 PM following a 1 PM game between Bethune-Cookman and South
Florida.
Winners of this weekend’s regionals advance to super-regional play next week.