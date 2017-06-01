O EVERYWHERE AND BACK: A STORY ABOUT CHARLEY DURBIN

Charley Durbin sailed with the 88th Infantry Division for 23 days on a ship called the USS Mariposa. Charley had been training at Fort Rucker, Alabama to ship out and attack the Japanese mainland. However, his orders were suddenly changed and he was shipped off to Europe to help finish World War II. Charley carried his 21 lb. BAR in addition to his backpack, ammunition, equipment, and food from Naples, Italy to northern Italy. He then moved into Austria and the Yugoslavian border. He was qualified as an expert with his powerful Browning Automatic Rifle (BAR) and naturally popular with his fellow infantrymen.
Along the way through Italy, Charley was selected to be part of an Honor Guard and while in formation, he came face to face with General Dwight Eisenhower. "Ike" asked him how he was doing, if he liked the army, and if he liked the food. "Ike was a four-star general, and I was a corporal. It was a thrill."
Charley returned to Havana after a long voyage on a slow Liberty ship. Shortly after returning to the States, Charley married his high school sweetheart in Cairo, Georgia, Leo Poppell. They were married April 7th, 1947. The courthouse in Cairo burned down with their marriage certificate, but Leo Durbin says she has a copy! With their 70th wedding anniversary coming up it looks like the certificate will not be needed.
According to Bill McGrotha, long-time sports editor for the Tallahassee Democrat, "Charley went to work for Florida State in 1948 for 80 cents an hour. He worked in the ticket office, maintained the par-three golf course, and handled athletic equipment." The par three golf course was located approximately 150 yards south of Doak Campbell Stadium.
Charley excelled at two other jobs: bus-driving and cinematography. He was the cinematographer for football and other sports for 25 years. Charley would film FSU night games, many times in terrible weather, and spend the entire night developing the film. He would have it ready for the 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning football coaches’ meeting.
In another quote from his book, Bill McGrotha offered this statement from Claude Thigpen, an FSU Athletic Hall of Fame member, "Claude estimated that Charley drove 80 times around the world and eight times to the moon and back." This all was accomplished without one accident or injury. Most of this was driven in a 1942 gasoline-powered International bus.
A couple of Charley's trips ...
In 1950, he took the swim team to Monterey, Mexico and back.
Charley took the track team to Lexington, Virginia on a Friday, and brought the team back on an overnight drive arriving in Tallahassee at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. At 4:00 p.m. the same day, he drove the basketball team to Atlanta. Durbin told me, "Oh, I took a little nap in between."
Georgia Southern played a two-game series here with FSU and had a bad accident on Thomasville Rd. The bus driver was severely hurt and hospitalized. Their bus was totaled.
Charley came to the rescue and took them to Statesboro, returning back to Tallahassee that afternoon. There was a pitcher on the Georgia Southern team named E. G. Meybohm. Meybohm, an outstanding pitcher, settled in Augusta, Georgia and became a successful business man. He recently developed the outstanding golf course Champion's Retreat. The Champion's Retreat golf course was designed by Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player. He is also a Charley Durbin fan. He vividly remembers Charley.
My last trip in the 1942 8-cylinder International called "Old Ironsides" was the last of Charley's four trips to Omaha, Nebraska for the College World Series. We won the regional tournament at Gastonia, North Carolina and instead of driving back to Tallahassee, we headed to Omaha. Coach Danny Litwhiler, a great innovator, made it a fun trip out to Omaha. We stopped in Joplin, Missouri and watched Georgia Southern win the Division II Baseball World Series. They had a great team that year. We stopped in Kansas City and were guests of Dick Howser, Superintendent George Toma, and then-owner of the Athletics, Charley Finley.
The next stop was St. Louis where we were guests of Stan Musial and the Cardinals.
Musial and Litwhiler were roommates with the Cardinals, played in the World Series together, served in the Army together, and organized a combo with some of the other Cardinals. They were very popular.
At the World Series, we played well but eventually lost two and headed back home to Tallahassee. Charley cranked up Ironsides and drove straight through all the way to Tallahassee.
The next year we flew to Omaha and back. We flew in a WWII C47 and stopped overnight in Memphis, Tennessee to change crews. The overall flight back took longer than
the bus trip with Charley the previous year.
Charley was elected to the FSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1989. Charley recently celebrated his 90th birthday this year. He is still driving and hasn't had an accident to this day.