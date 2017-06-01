TOWN HALL MEETING FOCUSES ON BURGLARIES

A Town Hall meeting was held last week by Quincy City Commission Mayor Daniel McMillan and Police Chief Glenn Sapp.
The meeting was in response to a rash of car burglaries that occurred in McMillan’s district.
One suspect is now in custody and another is being sought, Chief Sapp told the crowd of people.
This is an ongoing investigation, he explained.
Chief Sapp spoke about the need to be alert and aware of the possibility of burglaries and made several recommendations.
He said that a burglar alarm system and a security video system was their best defense.
Chief Sapp said it had been a surveillance tape of a burglary that had identified one of the culprits.
Well-lighted yards with motion-sensor lights were also a good way to deter burglaries.
Keeping shrubbery cut back so that it is not over waist high was another way of protecting yourself.
Chief Sapp added that neighbors watching out for neighbors was vital to stopping burglaries.
“If you see something unusual in your neighborhood call the police,” he said.
He explained to the room full of people that Quincy had a curfew for those under 16 of 10 PM with some leeway for occasions like ball games or special events given.
The Quincy Police Department was praised for their response to the burglaries and their patrolling of neighborhoods.
Mayor McMillan spoke about the need to watch out for suspicious activity.
In addition to the burglaries, several people asked about code enforcement issues, especially those involving empty homes and foreclosed homes that have been sitting vacant for extended periods of time.
McMillan stated that there was a process, but it was long and complicated.
He said they are working on several of them now and it was very expensive but the city would probably be able to recoup their costs.
It was also discussed about the ‘boom box cars’ that drive through neighborhoods.
That, too, is a complicated problem, he said.
Law enforcement can no longer issue citations for loud cars as per a Florida Supreme Court decision.