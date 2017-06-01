COUNTY APPROVES ‘GULF TO GADSDEN’ FREIGHT ZONE PLAN

The Gadsden County commission approved and adopted the Gulf to Gadsden Freight Logistics Zone Strategic Plan.
The plan ties Gadsden County to the new commercial deepwater seaport at Port St. Joe on the Gulf of Mexico.
According to the agenda item, Gulf, Franklin, Liberty and Gadsden counties have been working together to designate the Gulf to Gadsden Freight Logistics Zone (FLZ) to promote the planning and funding of infrastructure improvements, connectivity and to facilitate freight activities and services within the region.
The FLZ covers areas that have the potential to play a significant role in the generation of freight-related activity and promote economic development competitiveness.
This activity has been funded through a technical assistance grant from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
This plan will position the region for priority funding in the FDOT five-year plan for needed infrastructure improvements within the zone.
Gadsden County has several sites along Interstate 10 and the A&N Railroad that connects Port St. Joe through Greensboro with the CSX railroad in Chattahoochee.
The Gadsden County Development Council has worked with those parcel owners on an option agreement which allows the landowner to continue use of the property while necessary due-diligence for use as an Intermodal Logistics Center (ILC) is conducted and additional grants are obtained.
The new port will be one of only three state-designated ports along North Florida’s gulf coast.
This is the early stages of the process and will allow Gadsden County to be part of the regional growth expected when the port is complete.
The port of Port St. Joe offers a deepwater seaport featuring a bulkhead nearly 1,900 linear feet at the ship channel turning-basin.
The port is well-suited for bulk and cargo shipments, offering access to rail, the U.S. Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, and state and U.S. highways.
It is within 1,534 miles of the newly-expanded Panama Canal which makes it the shortest nautical distance to a port on the Gulf.