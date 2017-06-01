NEW MURAL ADORNS BUILDING WALL IN DOWNTOWN QUINCY

Artist Charles Johnston from Canada has been working on the mural on the Butler Building at the corner of Adams and Jefferson Street in Quincy for about a week.
The board approved the mural several months ago of three local African American doctors.
Pictured (l to r) are:
Dr. William Stevens who owned and operated a practice and hospital in Quincy from the 1920s through the early 1950s;
Dr. Jessie Furlow who moved here many years ago and made Gadsden County her home. She was instrumental in keeping the Gadsden County Hospital open during some trying times and in addition to her medical practice was also a surgeon at the hospital. She passed away in 2006; and,
Dr. LaSalle Doheny Leffall, Jr. (born May 22, 1930), a surgeon, oncologist, and medical educator from Quincy. He is the Charles R. Drew Professor of Surgery at Howard University College of Medicine and has served in leadership positions for several healthcare organizations.
Leffall was the first black president of both the American Cancer Society (1978) and the American College of Surgeons (1995).
Now 85, Leffall performed surgery until the mid-2000s.
The mural cost a total of $23,500.