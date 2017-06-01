QUINCY POLICE DEPT. WINS PRESTIGIOUS AWARD FOR POLICING INNOVATION

The Quincy City Commission and Quincy Police Department got some great news last Tuesday, May 23rd that the Florida Police Chief's Association's executive board has selected Quincy as the best small (under 30 officers) police department in the state. The award, named after the late Rocky Pomerance, police chief of Miami Beach, is cited as the Quincy department's recognition as a 'City of Excellence.'
"We are developing innovative methods (to do our work). The award is a testament to how hard our officers are working. It's not my award, it is their award," said Quincy Chief Glenn Sapp. (See adjoining story.)
The commission gave the chief and officers a standing ovation for such a prestigious honor and individual commissioners made grateful comments about it.
Quincy Main Street Director Joe Munroe said the program allows opportunities to apply for several hefty historical grants.
A public hearing on Ordinance #1089-2017 dealing with distances between facilities serving or selling alcohol was held with no decision made. One detail in the proposed language called for a downsizing of distances between alcohol-sales establishments near churches.
"I'm not comfortable downsizing distances from churches. We're a small community," said Mayor Daniel McMillan.
The Florida Department of Transportation proposed resurfacing of State Road 267 in 2018 that would require detouring of traffic on Pat Thomas Parkway, Martin Luther King,
Jr. Street and others. Ordinance #1360-2017 also states that CSX Railroad will also be reconstructing railroad crossings. The ordinance was approved.
City Manager Mike Wade updated commissioners on the status of the R.D. Edwards building. He requested authorization to apply for a grant of $500,000 from the Historical Resources division of the Florida State Department. The town, if it is successful, would have to provide a $50,000 match. Wade was given approval to apply for the grant. He said he and Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Director Regina Davis were working together for the grant.
Parks Director Greg Taylor said the Curtis Green Park was officially opened last Friday, May 26th. Green, a Quincy football player, went on to be All-American at Alabama State and then went pro with the Detroit Lions. Green's classmates were expected to be in attendance as well, he said.
CHIEF SAPP ANNOUNCES
AWARD TO DEPARTMENT
In an email to all employees of the Quincy Police Department Chief Glenn Sapp stated:
I am so proud to announce that because of the excellent work each of you has done over the last year our agency is receiving a very prestigious award in July. The Rocky Pomerance Excellence in Policing Award will be presented by the Florida Police Chief’s Association to our agency for our great work with our community and our special emphasis on children’s literacy (Books and Badges) and preventing crime. A little more about the award:
The purpose of this award is to provide a mechanism for the Florida Police Chiefs Association to recognize member agencies for developing and implementing an innovative approach to policing. This award has been named in honor of Rocky Pomerance, who has been recognized as exemplifying the image of an innovative and visionary leader who furthered the mission of the Florida Police Chiefs Association and the law enforcement profession within Florida. A practioner and visionary, Chief Rocky Pomerance, was the Chief of Police of Miami Beach, Florida, from early 1950’s through 1977 and served as the President of the International Association of Chiefs of Police from October 1973 through October 1974.