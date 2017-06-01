HEADLINE MALFUNCTION

Nuisance typos, particularly in baffling headlines, are every editor’s worst nightmare.
I remember one typo in particular in the Bainbridge Post Searchlight that nearly got folks fired. It was in a caption under a picture about Guardsmen training at Fort Rucker.
Only Rucker was spelled wrong. I won’t say how; this is a family publication, but use your imagination. It seems no matter how many times a newspaper is proofed before publication, it’s inevitable these bloopers are going to pop up. They are so obvious after the paper is printed. We’ve had our share of typos and silly headlines over the past 44 years since I’ve been here. But we aren’t the only ones. As they say, misery loves company, so I’ve decided to run other headline bloopers that my peers have made over the years. I found them on the internet. Enjoy ...
1. Include Your Children When Baking Cookies
2. Something Went Wrong in Jet Crash, Experts Say
3. Police Begin Campaign to Run Down Jaywalkers
4. Drunks Get Nine Months in Violin Case
5. Iraqi Head Seeks Arms
6. Prostitutes Appeal to Pope
7. Panda Mating Fails; Veterinarian Takes Over
8. British Left Waffles on Falkland Islands
9. Teacher Strikes Idle Kids
10. Clinton Wins Budget; More Lies Ahead
11. Plane Too Close to Ground, Crash Probe Told
12. Miners Refuse to Work After Death
13. Juvenile Court to Try Shooting Defendant
14. Stolen Painting Found by Tree
15. Two Sisters Reunited after 18 Years in Checkout Counter
16. War Dims Hope for Peace
17. If Strike Isn't Settled Quickly, It May Last a While
18. Couple Slain; Police Suspect Homicide
19. Man Struck by Lightning Faces Battery Charge
20. New Study of Obesity Looks for Larger Test Group
21. Astronaut Takes Blame for Gas in Space
22. Kids Make Nutritious Snacks
23. Local High School Dropouts Cut in Half
24. Typhoon Rips through Cemetery; Hundreds Dead
25. Lawyer Says Client Is Not That Guilty.
26. Alzheimer's Center Prepares For An Affair To Remember
27. Gas Cloud Clears Out Taco Bell
28. Harrisburg Postal Employees Gun Club Members Meet
29. Legislator Wants Tougher Death Penalty
30. Fried Chicken Cooked In Microwave Wins Trip
31. Woman Improving After Fatal Crash
32. Properly Drafted Will Reduces Anxiety After Death
33. Study Reveals Those Without Insurance Die More Often
34. Man Found Dead In Cemetery
35. Gunfire In Sarajevo Threatens Cease-fire
36. Red Tape Holds Up New Bridge
37. Deer Kill 17,000
38. Arson Suspect is Held in Massachusetts Fire
39. British Union Finds Dwarfs in Short Supply
40. New Vaccine May Contain Rabies
41. Man Minus Ear Waives Hearing
42. Deaf College Opens Doors to Hearing
43. Steals Clock, Faces Time
44. Prosecutor Releases Probe into Undersheriff
45. Old School Pillars are Replaced by Alumni
46. Bank Drive - in Window Blocked by Board
47. Hospitals are Sued by 7 Foot Doctors