IT’S TIME TO FACE OUR LITTER PROBLEM

It is trash time again.
I see so much trash on the roads that it is almost unbelievable that people can throw away so much.
On a recent post on Facebook, someone found an entire bag of trash thrown out on a local highway.
In the picture they put a piece of paper with a name on it.
There were dozens of people who responded and said they, too, had seen an increase in the amount of trash being thrown from vehicles gathering along the streets and roads.
I recently called the Quincy police after I saw a rag laying in the middle of Adams Street smoldering.
That’s right, it was burning.
Not sure how that could have happened, but I am sure that if the rag had fallen into the brush beside the road there was a good possibility that there would have been a fire.
What makes this such an issue is that we have several inmate crews that work every day picking up trash as well as contracts with crews by the state to cut and pick up trash on State Road 12, U.S. 90, Interstate 10 and U.S. 27.
If it were not for all of these folks picking up trash we would have a difficult time maneuvering around the county.
In other words, we would look like a third-world country with strewed trash everywhere.
On a recent trip to Tallahassee along Interstate 10 I saw someone hauling some stuff wrapped in plastic in a pickup truck.
The plastic was blowing around and pieces were flying off.
I believe it is time to start looking at ways to slow down the amount of trash being thrown out.
There is only one way that I can think of and that is to fine the culprits.
It has reached an amount now that it might be a good time to look at someone to become Gadsden County’s litter officer.
Depending on what is thrown out, the fines could range from $100 to $1,000.
I personally believe that person’s salary would be paid from those fines alone.
I realize they could not be everywhere all the time, but it might be worth a try to see if a dent in the overwhelming littering problem could be made.
It would not cost any more than it does to put a crew out there picking up litter.
So after all of the complaining maybe it is time to look at a different method outside of the box to help keep our roads clean of litter.
Just remember, first impressions are important and if you expect folks to bring their business to Gadsden County, they don’t need to pass by a bunch of garbage to get here.