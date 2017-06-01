TAKE A MOMENT TO PAUSE...REMEMBER AND HONOR

There are several days throughout the year that we, as Americans, take time to recognize the service of our veterans for their love for our country and their willingness to give their lives if necessary to protect our freedom. Veterans Day we honor all vets, living or deceased. Other days honor our flag and our roots of each military branch.
Memorial Day stands alone as the day we remember those who died in service to America.
According to online encyclopedia Wikipedia, on Memorial Day the flag of the United States is raised briskly to the top of the staff and then solemnly lowered to the half-staff position, where it remains only until noon. It is then raised to full-staff for the remainder of the day.
Memorial Day observances in small New England towns are often marked by dedications and remarks by veterans, state legislators, and selectmen.
The half-staff position remembers the more than one million men and women who gave their lives in service of their country. At noon, their memory is raised by the living, who resolve not to let their sacrifice be in vain, but to rise up in their stead and continue the fight for liberty and justice for all.
The National Memorial Day Concert takes place on the west lawn of the United States Capitol. The concert is broadcast on PBS and NPR. Music is performed, and respect is paid to the men and women who gave their lives for their country.
For many Americans, the central event is attending one of the thousands of parades held on Memorial Day in large and small cities all over the country. Most of these feature marching bands and an overall military theme with the National Guard and other servicemen participating along with veterans and military vehicles from various wars.
I have my own memories: Every man in my family, going back to the mid-1800s has served in an American military branch. My grandfather, fresh off the boat at Ellis Island in New York City, volunteered for American service soon after arriving from Cornwall, England. He served in World War I. Prior to that, great-uncles and great-aunts and great-greats of both genders served, according to family stories. I knew one feisty redheaded woman, my great-aunt Helen, who drove a Jeep for General Eisenhower in the European Theater during World War II. It's been rumored that the late-president was known to have some pretty salty talks 'with the guys.' Aunt Helen said she could keep up with the best of them. I believe it! My dad, uncles, cousins all served in WWII and Korea. Many of my high school friends went to Vietnam; some didn't return. Other friends' uncles, cousins, brothers came home with damaged bodies. They were glad to be alive.
This Memorial Day, I hope everyone was able to take a moment to remember the sacrifices of our veterans, and honor those who died for their country.