Looking Back for 06-01-17

Downtown Quincy was in a flutter of excitement in honor of EMS Month. With the Life Flight helicopter overhead, Gadsden Emergency Medical Services personnel participated in an emergency-vehicle parade that culminated on the courthouse square. About 50 local residents and dignitaries enjoyed a mid-morning brunch and heard from an assortment of speakers including EMS Director Brian Beasley who bragged about his personnel and their success.
30 YEARS AGO
Congressman Allen Boyd met with community leaders at the Havana Public Library to discuss several issues of importance to Gadsden County. “Events are happening in Washington right now that have historical connotations for the nation, state and our community,” said Boyd.
The Florida Sheriff’s Boys Ranch honored one of its own: Gaston Gibbons, owner of Northside Barbershop in Tallahassee and a resident of Havana. Gibbons was presented a plaque naming him a Lifetime Honorary Member.
30 YEARS AGO
The Havana Town Council hired its third Town Clerk and felt it now had one that would stick. Anne Bert, 34, of Havana, was unanimously approved to succeed Marge Underhill, who was retiring after 30 years with the Town.
Telephone customers in Havana received a one-time copy of the Tallahassee directory. This was to familiarize customers of all the numbers they could call with the new “toll free” extended service between Havana and Tallahassee that was taking effect in June.
40 YEARS AGO
Mr. Haines Thompson of Southern Shade Tobacco Co., packers for Consolidated Cigar Corp., stated that 1977’s shade tobacco crop could possibly be Gadsden’s last. He said his company would probably start using cheaper, homogenized wrappers.
Control and operations of the Northwest Florida Regional Planning and Advisory Council was taken over by the state. Council president Ben Duncan of Quincy said the withdrawal of several member-counties caused federal agencies to withhold contract payments creating a cash flow problem the council could not handle.
50 YEARS AGO
Mrs. R.C. Sanford of Quincy and Mr. Bob Darsey of Attapulgus, GA were recognized as the oldest persons present at the Amsterdam community reunion at the Bainbridge State Park. Both were 88 years old.
Havana’s first horse show at Bert Field, sponsored by the local Jaycees, attracted between four- and five-hundred persons. Jaycee President Terry Whigham joined Chairman A.J. Taylor in thanking the spectators, riders and organizers for their support.
60 YEARS AGO
A meeting of the Big Bend Forestry Council was held at the site of the McCall & Barineau Lumber Company’s mill at Gibson. Two Mt. Pleasant brothers, Raymond and Oscar Hurst, received Tree Farm certificates from P.C. Davis of the Forest Product Industries and Representative C. Fred Arrington brought those present up to date on the legislative session.
Three new fire hydrants were installed in Butler’s Subdivision. One was placed at the Howard Gray home, one at the corner of Dr. Adrian Wright’s residence and the third one near the Ray Bowen home.