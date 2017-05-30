Phares Quinsey
Phares Quinsey, 89, awoke in the loving arms of Jesus on May 24, 2017, while surrounded by his loving family.
The son of the late Robert T. and Mary L. Hartley Quinsey, he was born September 9, 1927, in Calvary, Georgia. Also preceding him in death were his children, Cheryl Quinsey and John Quinsey; sister, Minnie Belle Peavy; and brothers, R.T., Haywood and James.
He faithfully served his country in the United States Navy and Air Force and had retired from Talquin Electric Cooperation as an engineer. He, along with his wife, Jeannie Courson Quinsey, who preceded him in death on May 11, 2017, was a faithful member at New Life Baptist Church. He loved God, and he loved his family more than life itself, fishing and his garden, especially his tomatoes.
He leaves behind his children and their spouses, Debbie Quinsey Baxter (Edward), Teresa Carol Quinsey Beasley (Tommy) and Roger Allen Quinsey (Mary); grandchildren, Susan, Kim, Christina, Stephen, Tyler, Matthew and Chris; and great-grandchildren, Shelby, Erica, Gage, Jacob and Colin. Also surviving is a brother, Herbert.
The family received friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Abbey Funeral Home, with the funeral beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment followed at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
