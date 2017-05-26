NCAA SOFTBALL SUPER REGIONALS SET

The Super Regional format is a two-out-of-three setup with the winner at the eight sites earning a berth in next week's World Series in Oklahoma City.
Both Florida and Florida State advanced out of regional play last week and both will host play in the tournament this week.
The overall top-seeded Gators were forced into an if-necessary game with Oklahoma State before eliminating the Cowgirls with a 5-0 win Sunday.
They host SEC neighbor Alabama with the first game set for Thursday at 7 PM on ESPN.
The Seminoles swept through their region last week and the number four overall seed will host another SEC team when LSU comes to Tallahassee with a 5 PM ESPNU Friday
telecast starting the series.
Eight of the sixteen Super Regional teams are SEC survivors.
The conference is guaranteed two spots in the World Series. Beside the Crimson Tide-Florida matchup a Texas A&M-Tennessee series is scheduled.
Those four teams, LSU, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Auburn round out the SEC contingent.
Kentucky will be at Oregon, Mississippi will be at UCLA and Auburn will host Oklahoma in the other regionals involving conference teams
The Pacific Twelve has five teams still alive in the play-offs while two teams from the Big Twelve survive. Only FSU from the ACC is still alive.
The Super Regionals always make a weekend exciting and this round will be no different in setting up the World Series berths.
CHIPOLA OFF TO
GRAND JUNCTION
Grand Junction, Colorado is the site of the Junior College Baseball World Series.
Chipola College won the Region 8 Tournament two weeks ago gaining the Marianna school a berth in the event.
Chipola's first game in the event will be against Crowder College from Neosho, Missouri on Saturday.
The double-elimination fray will continue until June 3rd.
ALL-STAR
SOFTBALL
A SUCCESS
The annual Ferolito All-Star Softball Showcase was held in East Point Monday night.
I can't help but express my gratitude to Franklin County softball coach Scott Collins and his staff for their organization in making this one of the most, if not the most, successful ventures we've had to date.
Scott coached the Rural team. Lincoln softball coach Terese Gober is also to be commended for her organization and work with the Leon team.
Buddies Cliff Thames and Jim Davidson again served as umpires for the game and as usual did an outstanding job.
I also have to mention Nick Bert, my boss here at the Herald. Nick always supplies the certificates for both the baseball and softball All-Star games every year, which is an
added accessory to the event.
Again, I thank everyone involved in the organization of the game. Your efforts are truly appreciated.