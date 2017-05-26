NICE FOOTBALL WIN FOR COUNTY

NICE WIN FOR THAT SCHOOL IN HAVANA: Spring football games are little more than a glorified practice but don’t try to tell a football coach that.
If there’s a field, a ball and a ref, then it’s a game. East/West Gadsden defeated Leon 28-21 in their spring game last week. Returning Florida Dairy Farmers’ 1A Player of the Year Dentarrius Yon picked up where he left off in Greensboro last season. Yon was 11 for 18 for 220 yards and four touchdowns with all four going to his favorite target, Sammy Carter. Kishion Grandberry rushed for 76 yards. An impressed Coach Joey Striplin also cited the team's defense as they shut out Leon in the second half.
James Murray and Randall Copeland combined for 21 tackles.
RAINY DAYS AND SUNDAYS:
The annual Joe Ferolito Senior All Star Game that was going to be played this past Sunday in Chattahoochee was cancelled due to weather. The format was city vs. rural and Munroe baseball coach Jeremy Barlow was all set to coach the rural team. There are no plans to reschedule at this time, unfortunately.
UNBEARABLE:
Unlike the Joe Ferolito All Star Game above that was cancelled for standard reasons, a high school baseball and softball game in Vermont was forced to cancel their games this week due to a visiting bear. At first the bear was shooed away and the games were only delayed 30 minutes but the hungry (or curious?) bear showed back up and actually entered one of the softball dugouts. It was at this point that the fields were vacated and the games cancelled.
PITCHER’S WORLD:
Last week I wrote about a school in Florida that had to forfeit their district title in baseball because a pitcher exceeded the new pitch count in the championship game. The state of Ohio is considering extending high school baseball season by two weeks because of this national rule. Prolonging the season would allow schools with smaller rosters to give their limited pitching staff adequate rest before throwing in another game.
This would put schools playing baseball weeks after the school year has ended. Should Florida consider this option, it would for sure impede upon graduations and the school year’s ending. Time will tell.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK:
“During my 18 years I came to bat almost 10,000 times. I struck out about 1,700 times and walked maybe 1,800 times. You figure a ballplayer will average about 500 at-bats a season. That means I played seven years without ever hitting the ball.” –Mickey Mantle