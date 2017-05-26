GADSDEN BEATS LEON IN SPRING FOOTBALL CLASSIC

You might call it the last official athletic event for East Gadsden or the first athletic event for the final merger of county public high schools.
Either way, it was very successful.
The Gadsden County school took a 28-21 Spring Classic football win over Leon last Thursday with the merged teams winning in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd.
Quarterback Dentarrius Yon and split end Sammy Carter gave that crowd a lot to look forward to next season.
The Herald’s Players of the Year the past two seasons put on a show combining for all four of the home team’s touchdowns in amassing a 215-yard night between them.
The first of those touchdowns came in quarter one. It was an 80-yard bomb. The pair followed that with a 70-yard second quarter strike and wrapped things up with 28-yard and 7-yard third period scoring plays.
Those tallies helped offset a three-touchdown night by the Lions’ quarterback, John Carey.
Carey threw scoring throws that covered 62-yards to Raquan Green and 17 yards to Parker Wilson. He also pushed himself in on a 4-yard run helping Leon knot the game up at 21 all at the half.
The home team went ahead in the third quarter on the last Yon-Carter scoring hookup.
Gadsden’s defense also adjusted and kept the Lions scoreless in the third stanza.
By previous consent the JV teams played the fourth quarter. Neither team scored though both threatened.
James Murray and Randall Copeland led the Gadsden defense with 12 and 9 tackles respectively.
“I was very pleased with our effort during the night,” Gadsden head coach Joey Striplin said. “Offensively we had over 300 yards in three quarters against a 7-A team.
Defensively we adjusted well at halftime and shut Leon down in the third quarter. It was a nice night, a nice crowd and we have something to build on. We feel good going into the summer.”