RURAL SOFTBALLERS BEAT LEON IN SHOWCASE GAME MONDAY

The Rural All-Stars scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth, breaking a 2-2 tie, and made it hold up for a 4-2 victory over the Leon County All-Stars in Monday's Joe Ferolito Showcase game which was played in East Point.
A double by Ramsey Sullivan (Aucilla) was followed by classmate Kelly Horne's long home run to give the Rurals a 2-0 lead in the home half of the third.
Leon County tied the score in the fourth. Erin O'Leary (Chiles) led off with a single. Kat Rivera (Lincoln) scored O'Leary with a ringing double, and Olivia Russell (Florida High) plated Rivera with a tying single.
Lauren Lewis (Walkulla) led off the Rural fifth with a single, and advanced to second when Allie Kirvin (Franklin Co.) was hit with a pitch. Both players advanced on a wild pitch before Lewis scored when Skylar Sullivan (Wakulla) hit into a fielder’s choice. Megan Collins (Franklin Co.) then singled in Sullivan to give the Rurals breathing room.
Collins then held the Leons at bay, retiring the visitors in both the sixth and seventh innings.
Teresa Gober (Lincoln) and Scott Collins (Franklin Co.) served as the respective team coaches.
The All-Star Baseball game was cancelled in Chattahoochee Sunday due to the wet weather.