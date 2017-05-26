GATORS, ‘NOLES HAVE BIG BASEBALL WEEKENDS

Florida's baseball Gators won their final series of the regular season and managed to win the SEC regular season title, tying up the number one seed in this week's conference tournament that will be held in Hoover, Alabama.
Visiting Kentucky whacked Florida 12-4 in Thursday's first game of the series. The Gators came back to win 14-3 over the Wildcats Friday and 6-4 Saturday to claim the series and the title.
Mark Kolozsvary had three hits that included a home run, and drove in five runs in the Friday win. Dalton Guthrie and Jonathan India added three hits each in the rout and Brady Singer picked up the win.
Nelson Maldenado cracked two hits with a home run and drove in four runs in Saturday's victory. Jackson Kowar upped his record to 10-0 with the win.
Florida takes a 40-15 mark to Hoover. The Gators drew a first round bye and played last night (Wednesday) against Tuesday's Auburn-Mississippi winner.
FSU put some luster on what has been a little bit of a disappointing season by mashing number 2 ranked Louisville 12-9 and 8-2 in the Kentucky city last Thursday and Friday.
Dylan Busby rapped four hits, including a home run, and Quincy Nieporte spanked three hits and drove in five runs to spark the Friday win. Cal Raleigh also homered for the
Tribe helping Jim Voyles pick up a relief win.
Saturday, Tyler Holton continued his fine pitching. The Tallahassee Lincoln left-hander scattered five hits and struck out eleven in eight-plus innings for the win.
Nieporte and Taylor Walls drove in two runs each for FSU in the game.
Saturday's final game of the series was weathered out.
The Seminoles will again play in Louisville in the ACC Tournament which began Tuesday at Slugger Field.
Florida State took their 35-20 record into the pool play set up against Notre Dame yesterday (Wednesday).
They play Louisville Friday. Pool play winners then meet Saturday and Sunday for the tournament championship.
FAMU saw their season come to an end after losing out in the MEAC Tournament last week.
Things started well for the Rattlers Wednesday when they opened tournament play with a 12-2 dubbing of Delaware State.
Dalton Oliver had five hits in that game, Willis McDaniel homered and drove in four runs, and Aubry McCarty had four runs-knocked-in and was the winning pitcher.
FAMU turned around and lost 6-5 to Bethune-Cookman and 7-4 to Delaware State to get eliminated Thursday.
The Rattlers finished with a 27-26 record.