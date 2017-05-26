NEW COUNCIL MEMBER SEES ISSUES THAT NEED ENHANCEMENT

Cathy Johnson, a lifelong resident of Havana, has special feelings for her town. She grew up in the small town going to Havana Northside High School and moving on to Florida State University, majoring in Criminology. She also added an LPN title to her list of accomplishments. Her quest is to help others get jobs. Johnson said she has friends in political positions who have helped advise her over time. She sees issues and things needing enhancement, she said.
Johnson has been thinking of running for the town council for at least the past eight years. She said she walks with friends early in the morning and sees things that others might not, things needing fixing like a hole in the sidewalk near Havana's downtown cemetery where a railing might make it safer for folks to walk so near to traffic. "I have a commitment to help Havana and a desire for people to make intelligent decisions and be held accountable.”
The self-employed new council member has owned two group homes helping the mentally- and physically-disabled for the past 23 years. Both are within town limits. She is married to Jerald Johnson and has two sons, one also named Jerald and another named Dalvin. Her two granddaughters obviously also give her great pleasure and she enjoys taking them on jaunts to the library and many other learning places.
Granddaughters ReNyziah Golden and DaSiah Johnson enjoy the outdoors, too, and grandma the council member hopes she can add additional recreational activities to the town. She calls herself big on the traditional things - commitment to husband, kids, grandkids, beach and leisure time. She gets phone calls about many things from about 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., both for work and from friends, too.
Johnson expresses that she is pleased with the job the Havana Town Council is doing now. The changes she'd like to see involve simple things like the hole in the sidewalk at the cemetery. She also wants to be an advocate for grants to be written to enhance the community in new ideas, to be better for all.
She's a member of Julius Harris' New Jerusalem church. "I truly love my community and the people of Havana. I know this city well," said Johnson, who has also over past years served as a volunteer delivering Meals on Wheels and working with Lillian Johnson at the Havana Learning Center.
"I'm invested in this community. I graduated here, have family here, raised my children here. My father worked many years for both Coastal and Peavy. His job ensured I got to have jobs. I want to make sure everyone has a job and a living wage. I'm a product of Havana; my parents allowed me to be me," said Johnson.
She has also expressed happiness at the many events held by downtown merchants (and the new Havana Main Street program).