GRADUATION EXERCISES AT EAST GADSDEN

East Gadsden High School's final graduating class said their goodbyes last Saturday at the school's auditorium, which was packed with their families and friends. The day was poignant for the seniors as they filed up to receive their diplomas. The school will be joined together with West Gadsden High School classes at the EGHS facility for the 2017-2018 year.
Salutatorian David Sailor led off the ceremony with his charge to class members to go forward after graduation looking to change their environments. "We are the change we seek. There have been unique experiences in our lives. How can we change the world around? I had to change my philosophy to change the circumstances around us.
Some people want money, some (other things). Reach for the stars; reach for the moon!" said Sailor.
Valedictorian Estrella Romulo is proud of the seniors' being not only the last graduating class of EGHS, but as well as her being named the first Hispanic valedictorian. "We must strive further and believe in ourselves. Continue to keep on track ... we've come a long way," she said as she recognized the importance along the high school journey that her parents came along with her. "They want you to succeed. Their dedication and strength makes you better," she said, repeating her message in Spanish. To her family and friends, she said, “thank you for your unconditional love.”
"We have time for memories; you can deal with whatever the world throws at you. Our lives are before us and the past is behind us. Have courage. Have passion, heart and strength of character!," she said in closing.
Honorable Circuit Court Judge Kathy Garner served as keynote speaker at the event. She said of her students, "Don't listen to negativity. You can do anything you want to do. I'm standing before some of the best and brightest (young people) in the world," calling them all her 'babies.' Garner said there were several dual-enrolled students who not only are getting a high school diploma but are leaving the school with an associates degree as well. "You made something from nothing. This class has finesse, charm, charisma, intelligence, tenacity. Graduates, you rock!," said the judge.
School Superintendent Roger Milton told the seniors: "You've made a commitment to making life better for the future - take pride in how far you've come and have faith to go where you are meant to go." said the district's leader.