MIDWAY FIRES CITY MGR., EX-CHIEF’S HEARING IN JUNE

City Manager Auburn Ford went over the city's 2016-2017 budget in detail for council members, including a projection of the status of finances at the end of the fiscal year, September 30th as well as the first couple of months into the next year at last Thursday's special meeting.
New council member Samuel Stevens said the budget looked good through December, but that was part-way using next year's budget money. "We need (now) to get to October 1st (the city's new fiscal 2017-2018 year). We might need to renew our loan at Capital City Bank," said Stevens.
Ford said he monitors the city's dollars every day to make sure the city can make payroll and pay for its legal commitments. To ensure adequate funds, he said that with Police Captain Hill's resignation and another departure in the police department, the two positions will not be filled at the current time.
"We're in better shape now than we were last year at this time. I don't foresee any problem getting a loan if needed," said Ford. He added that the loan might be changed to a line of credit to help the city's bottom line.
A misunderstanding about the timing of a closed legal session regarding discussion of terminated Police Chief Tom Murray led to the city deciding to push the issue forward until the regular June meeting.
A discussion about Auburn Ford's status as city manager started with council member Carolyn Francis saying she wanted to rescind her vote from the previous meeting that said she did not want to accept Ford’s contract, to say she would accept it and allow the contract to be moved forward.
But she did not put it in the form of a motion, and the discussion ended with both Samuel Stevens and Ronald Colston saying they wanted to move in a new direction.
The council voted in essence to terminate Ford's proposed 2017-2018 contract in a 4-1 vote. Frances voted against the termination of Ford, which was the result of the vote.
Longtime city volunteer Leslie Steele was voted as Interim City Manager in a 3-2 vote with Charlie Smith, Samuel Stevens and Wanda Range prevailing.
After the meeting, Ford said that bad decisions were made at the meeting but there are a lot of serious issues coming later and the city now has a very inexperienced person in charge. The board will now be making decisions about big things, especially financial ones, he said.
“It’s distressing. I think they’ll fire a lot of employees,” said Ford, who continued saying, “there’s a bad situation coming up on the budget. I think I had a contract; I now have the time (to deal with a lawsuit). There were a lot of things that were positive going on.”