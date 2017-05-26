OLD SPANISH TRAIL CENTENNIAL CARAVAN VISITS HAVANA

Saturday was a busy day in the little town of Havana. In addition to the Havana Main Street community kick-off breakfast and a late afternoon vintage car show, the Old Spanish Trail (OST) centennial caravan visited inbetween.
Around 11 a.m. the caravan arrived in town from Tallahassee. OST is commemorating the 100th-year celebration of the Old Spanish Trail Association that concentrated on that portion of the trail from San Antonio, TX to St. Augustine, FL. The Old Spanish Trail in its entirity spanned from San Diego, CA to St. Augustine on a route very similar to today’s U.S. Highway 90.
The Association in 1917 brought communities and businesspeople together in an effort to improve the road (trail) in order to make travel easier and as a way to get products to market and promote eonomic development.
The centennial group was served lunch at the downtown fountain park prepared by the English Rose restaurant and then a presentation was made by Charlotte Kahl, chair of the San Antonio-based Old Spanish Trail Centennial Association, to Havana Council Member Decorkus Allen and County Commission Chairperson Sherrie Taylor designating Havana an official OST Town and Gadsden an official OST County, respectively.
The Old Spanish Trail traveled through Havana as did two other early, famous highways, the Bee Line and the Dixie Highway, and Havana actually boasted an Old Spanish Trial Club in 1921.
Deborah Desilets, who was present Saturday representing the Dixie Highway, said “Havana was a huge crossroads of America transcontinentally.”