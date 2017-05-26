QUINCY POLICE MAKE ARREST FOR RECENT RASH OF BREAK-INS

Two of the break-ins involved windows of cars being broken with bricks to gain entry. The majority of the burglaries occurred in the areas of Bellamy Drive and W. Franklin Street.
While police canvassed the Burmah Heights Neighborhood speaking with victims and potential witnesses they located a citizen whose home security video system captured two car burglars attempting to gain entry into cars on N. 10th Street.
Using this evidence and other information obtained during criminal interviews, Quincy police have been able to place car burglary and theft charges on Jacob Arnett, 21, of Quincy. Arnett was already being held in the Gadsden County Jail on other charges.
QPD is still investigating these cases and expects more cases to be cleared with arrests as well. According to Chief Sapp, “We are still working to identify the second accomplice who was with Arnett breaking into cars and need more information from the public.”
Anyone with information about these crimes or any crimes should contact Capt. Robert Mixson with the QPD Criminal Investigation Division at (850) 627-0138. You could receive a reward.