MY MEMORIAL DAY STORY

I attended college during the Vietnam War’s heyday, 1969 to 1973. I had a low draft number and I was nervous about being drafted. I decided I needed to join a branch of the service, desirably the National Guard or Army Reserve so I could continue college.
With luck on my side, I was able to join a Guard unit in Tallahassee. The unit was an infantry company – Company A, 124th Infantry – so we soon shipped off to our basic and AIT training at Ft. Polk, LA. Ft. Polk in those days was an Army training grounds for Vietnam-bound infantry troops.
My cycle at Ft. Polk consisted of draftees, volunteers and us reservists. We all received the same training and we all became farely close friends, particularly the ones of us in the same barracks.
Ft. Polk was a hot, humid hell-hole but it served its purpose, and that was to give the troops a little taste of what Southeast Asia might be all about.
Most of us made it through basic training without much trouble and were given new orders for our advanced training. As I said above, my orders were to stay at Fort Polk, just across the base. Some guys were sent to other bases around the country but most, since this was an infantry base and ground troops were needed in Vietnam, stayed right there.
We trained more intensively. This time on various infantry weapons from 50 caliber machine guns to shoulder-fired rockets. We assaulted positions from helicopters and marched all across the southern Louisiana “jungles.”
The point I’m getting at is that out of my company of men, almost all went to Vietnam with the exception of us reservists. And I felt terrible about it. These guys were marching off to war and I was going home. Not that I wanted to go to Vietnam. But I had befriended these guys from all across this country, who had received the same training I had, and they were going to Vietnam to get shot at.
I personally didn’t feel like I was prepared mentally or physically to be shot at – to have someone trying to kill me – but my fellow comrades were heading off to do just that. The only difference, they would first go to the Panama Canal Zone for two additional weeks of training.
I can remember that day in the company area when orders were being issued. Ninety percent were assigned to Vietnam but my orders were for Tallahassee.
There’s a lot of difference between Vietnam and Tallahassee. And I felt it.
I will always wonder how many of those guys made it back and how many didn’t. I pray they all did.