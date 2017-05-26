SUMMER SERIES WILL TELL STORY OF A SURPRISING WOMAN

Over the past few years I have written a summer series and my plans are to start one again next week.
I really enjoy doing them and it is a way to get myself motivated to sit down and write.
Like the others, it will be a work of fiction with some truth woven into it from the many stories that I have heard over the years.
This one will be about an older woman whose life will surprise folks that know her today.
You see, we all have stories about our lives. But to look at us, you would never suspect the things that we have done.
That is the premise of this summer series.
To those that know her, she is the nice blue-haired 94-year-old lady that sits on the second pew of the church each Sunday.
Like clockwork, she is always there and is involved in many activities in her church.
She has taught Sunday School and helped raise money for the mission field. But there is a part of her life that she keeps hidden.
She keeps it hidden not because she is ashamed of it; instead, she doesn’t talk about it because no one has ever asked her to tell them about her life.
Or to be more specific, her extraordinary life.
Over the years I have met many folks who have shared parts of their lives with me that caught me totally by surprise, and the reason was one simple question, “Tell me about your life?”
I feel blessed to have met so many people over the years, from two Bataan Death March survivors, to a parachutist for the 82nd Airborne that dropped into Holland during the push called “Market Garden” in World War II, to a woman who was sold as a child.
There have been many others from an aunt that worked at a plane factory installing Norton Bomb Sights to a cousin whose family survived the Russian Revolution.
So this lady will have a very remarkable story to tell when someone finally does ask her about her life.
Think about what I have just written when you are sitting in church, or a theater, or walking through the mall looking around and seeing all of the folks there with you.
There might be this older woman there as well, whose life would surprise you if you knew about her past.
I am looking forward to telling this story about a woman with an extraordinary life.