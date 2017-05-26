RAIN, RAIN, STAY, STAY!

After so many months of being in the local ‘donut hole,’ we’ve finally gotten some of the wet stuff ... rain. Not nearly enough to save all the crops and make the green and yellow pollen avalanche go away, but a little bit goes a long way to ameliorate all of the problems that come along with spring.
On another subject, our puppy, Doc, a one-year-old Doberman (who thinks he’s a horse) now has a new toy: about a three-foot round hard plastic kiddie pool! He loves to lap up the water, walking in a big circle. If it gets much hotter than what we’ve been having - some 85 to 95 degrees already (and it isn’t even officially summer yet!) Doc will be splayed out six inches deep with just his head out to show he’s a happy boy.
Doc loves to play. Doesn’t matter what time it is or how tired you are ... he greets you with one of his (many, many) toys, bones, ropes, gronks, tennis balls and more. He is not ignorable and is adorable. But the horse ... dog, I mean, will keep pushing and pushing you to play with him until you (and believe me, you will) give in and throw something or play tug-of-war with something else.
The heat gets to him pretty quickly, giving us a break to get him another mug of ice cubes, which he loves! He’d rather eat the ice than just about anything else. Sure saves money on doggie cookies!
Doc turned one year old May 2nd. I won’t mention which year, but Rick had his birthday Tuesday. Mine’s in a week. Friend Nick Bert’s is in mid-June as is my best friend Rosemarie Stanford’s.
Happy birthday, dear friends and family!