MERGING YOU OUT OF THE PICTURE

It happened some years ago in the radio industry. I don’t think it has improved the product. Where Tallahassee once had five radio stations it also had five local owners and the stations competed with each other for the local advertising dollars. With consolidation we now have several groups of five and six stations in Tallahassee owned by huge corporations like Clear Channel who have a portfolio of over a thousand stations.
Where Quincy once had two stations, one is silent , the other moved to Tallahassee. These remaining stations have a sameness that makes commercial radio boring.
Whether you are in Las Cruces or Dothan, you hear the same music. News on radio is minimal, local service is vestigial. When was the last time you heard a live report from City Hall? What have you heard from the state Capitol on radio. The only respectable local radio news is WFSU. Some commercial stations air so-called “talk radio” which reflects a single viewpoint on the political spectrum, designed to inflame not inform and rarely is there a local component. If there is, it’s tailored to fit into and complement the national talkers.
Can we expect the same to happen to television? Right now we have two channels that cover local news. They do a pretty good job; it’s free of cant, but it’s superficial, for the most part. If it bleeds, it leads. I can remember when WCTV broke investigative stories that sent people to prison. It might be argued that we don’t miss anything by TV failing to cover local or state government closely. Time was when the Capitol had multiple TV reporters, today, so far as I know, there is only Mike Vasalinda. Inevitably stories are missed, big ones.
There is cause for concern with consolidation. Sinclair already has a reputation for tilting its news to the right, including “must run” stories to be aired locally, generated by headquarters. I can assure you the Phipps Family, when they owned WCTV, demanded their newsroom play it down the middle and the whole area benefitted.
Grey Television is a large chain that owns, among many other stations WCTV, WJHG and WTVY, all market leaders. I read that it’s a prime target for a take-over. They do a creditable job of local news, and while, in my experience, there was no dictation to the local newsroom, that may not apply if the station is purchased by some other huge holding company with other ideas. As ownership moves further way and the accountants have a bigger say, as the bottom line becomes more important, expect change.
When broadcasting becomes merely a matter of how much money you can make, it becomes a utility, like water or gas. I’m glad that I worked in the industry when it answered a higher calling than the next quarter’s results, when the ownership considered the license a public trust. I think we did it better when you could meet the station owner on the street and tell him what you thought. That time has gone.