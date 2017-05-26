Looking Back for 05-26-17

The weather was absolutely perfect and the ribbon-cutting and grand-opening ceremony for the new Chattahoochee Public Library drew a large crowd in Chattahoochee. Many of the scheduled speakers spoke of the teamwork involved in bringing the $1.1 million project to fruition. Those included Chattahoochee Friends of the Library, Friends of the Gadsden County Public Library, Gadsden County Public Works and the City of Chattahoochee.
20 YEARS AGO
The Havana Town Council decided to get tough on stray dogs. At its regular meeting, the board agreed to develop an ordinance that would allow the City of Tallahassee to make a sweep quarterly through Havana picking up stray dogs.
One by one community leaders took their turn speaking at Tanner Chapel in Quincy, not to bring people to religion, but because they religiously believed in a gun buy-back program to be held in Quincy. “This is needed to prevent the use of guns in violent crimes,” said Quincy City Commissioner Keith Dowdell.
30 YEARS AGO
Seventy Chinese Grass Carp were released in three weed-choked ponds on the Havana golf course. The fish were genetically designed to consume vegetation and had been used effectively across the country to fight aquatic weed problems for the past 15 years.
The Havana Town Council decided it had subsidized the county’s fire protection long enough and gave Town Manager Cecil Trippe permission to seek a more equitable agreement. The county budgeted $12,000 for the Havana department but the council felt that amount was inadequate when over 80 percent of the fire calls were in the rural areas of the county.
40 YEARS AGO
The Northwest Florida Water Management District announced it was monitoring the current dry situation in the 16 counties of Northwest Florida. The District and the U.S. Geological Survey were measuring both surface and ground water levels at several points in the District to avoid potential damage to the water resource.
Lack of billing of the private accounts at Gadsden Memorial Hospital (individuals who personally owed the hospital) was cited by the county commissioners after hospital board member Gene Allen brought to their attention that 9,000 private accounts had not been billed.
50 YEARS AGO
A familiar face to hundreds of car owners in the area was that of Sam Lester, long-time automobile salesman of Havana. Sam was retiring June 1st, after more than 40 years as a car salesman, 34 of them with Miller Chevrolet Company in Havana.
Social Security benefits of over $3,000,000 were paid to residents of Gadsden County last year, Miss. Kay Kaufmann, Field Representative for Social Security, reported. That was an increase of 10 percent over the amount paid in 1965.
60 YEARS AGO
Gadsden County had a total of 179 children under 18 securing work permits in 1956, reported Florida Industrial Commissioner James T. Vocelle. The permits were issued by the County Superintendent of Public Instruction in compliance with the Child Labor Law.
Over 100 people attended the farewell reception at the Methodist Fellowship Hall honoring Miss Ruth Moore, Bible teacher, who was not returning to the community next year. She had taught Bible for 12 years in Havana.