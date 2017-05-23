subscribe

Tuesday, May 23. 2017
James Williams, 68, of Midway died on May 20, 2017 at home. Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Saint John P.B. Church with burial in the Williams Cemetery, both in Midway. Viewing will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 26 at Fellowship Independent Baptist Church in Quincy. He is survived by one son, Michael Williams, Sr. (Trivina); two daughters, Katrina Harris (Michael) and Angela Hall (Torrey); three brothers, Moses Williams, Sr. (Mildred), Henry Williams, Orlander Williams; four sisters, Earnestine Hamilton, Lillie Mae Williams, Jeanette Williams-Moten and Gloria Jean Bryant (Terry); one grandson, Michael Williams, Jr.
Bradwell Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements (850-627-3700).
