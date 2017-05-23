Geraldine Monk Betts (Gerry) was born in Manatee, Florida on August 4, 1926 to Henry and Jennie Bell Jowers Monk. She was at home, surrounded by loved ones when the Lord called her to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at the age of 90.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles Betts, her parents, her sister, Mary Lou and her brothers Harold Monk, James (Bud) Monk and Paul Monk.
She is survived by her sister, Jeannette Monk Chilton, her daughters, Jennie Honea (Doyle), Charlene Saunders (Tony) and Beth Perkins (Michael).
She loved her family and was blessed with nine (9) grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Her home was the “gathering place” for family and friends to enjoy good food and fellowship that always included one of her famous desserts.
Visitation for friends and family was held Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 10:00 AM until service time in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church, Quincy, Florida. The service was at 11:00 AM in the church sanctuary. A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 70, Quincy, FL 32353 or Big Bend Hospice 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL, (850) 627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.