CHIPOLA HEADING TO NATIONAL JUCO BASEBALL TOURNEY

The Chipola Indian baseball team finished off their quest for a JUCO National Tournament bid with 11-1 and 12-0 wins over Santa Fe and Palm Beach colleges respectively last Tuesday and Wednesday in Lakeland.
Chipola swept through the tournament going 5-0 while raising their record to 45-8 in winning the Region 8 event.
The Indians’ Jeff Johnson was named the FCSAA Coach of the Year during the tournament.
Chipola will travel to Grand Junction, Colorado for the nationals, which begin May 27.
GATORS, ‘NOLES TO HOST REGION SOFTBALL EVENTS
Both Florida and Florida State have been awarded Region Tournament softball sites for the NCAA Division 1 event, which starts this coming weekend.
Despite losing in their SEC Tournament quarterfinal game to Mississippi, the Gators were named the tournament’s overall number 1 seed.
They play FAMU in a first-round game Thursday and will be joined by FIU and Oklahoma State in their region event in Gainesville.
Number 4 Florida State marched through their ACC Tournament last weekend.
They bring a 51-6-1 mark into their opening game against Princeton Friday. Georgia and Jacksonville State are also in the Tallahassee Regional.
Eight SEC teams were named tournament hosts and 13 SEC teams got tournament bids.
Six of the other tournament sites were given to Pac 12 teams leaving only Florida State and Oklahoma as the only non-SEC or Pac 12 teams to get tournament sites.
The winners of the regions this week will advance to eight Super Regions next week.
Super Region winners will then advance to the College World Series June 1-7 in Oklahoma City.
ALWAYS DREAMING IN PREAKNESS SATURDAY
It was thirty-seven years between a horse racing Triple Crown winner.
Always Dreaming will try to add a second leg to his Kentucky Derby win Saturday at Pimlico, which will host the Preakness.
American Pharoah broke the string two years ago winning the Crown in 2015.
It will be decided Saturday if the Dreamer stays in line for another Crown.
BOBCATS LOSE IN REGIONAL PLAY
Munroe's baseball team made it to the first round of the FHSAA Region 1-2A tournament and lost 16-2 to Christ Church Academy from Jacksonville last Thursday.
Hits by Stephen Burdick and Matt Salters helped the Bobcats stay in the game early before the home team erupted for 9 runs after two were out in the fourth inning.
Christ Church met Aucilla for the Region 1 championship Tuesday.
FEROLITO SOFTBALL ALL-STAR GAME IN FRANKLIN COUNTY MONDAY
Mikel Sports Complex at Franklin County High School will be the site of this year's Joe Ferolito Senior Showcase Softball Game that features Leon County players against rural area players. The game is set for this Monday at 7 PM.
Terese Gober from Lincoln will be the Leon County head coach. Players from Florida High, Godby, Leon, Lincoln and Chiles will make up her roster.
Franklin County's Scott Collins and Wakulla County's Sally Wheeler will coach the rural team that has players from Liberty County, Wakulla High, Chipley, Aucilla, and Franklin County High.