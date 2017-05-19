GADSDEN HIGH(??) SCRIMMAGES, PLAYS LEON IN THURS. GAME

BOBCATS RUNNING, SWINGING AND CASTING IN THE FALL:
Perhaps the fastest growing sport today has the least equipment: cross country. TCC has added a men’s team to their sports program at the college level and Munroe will be adding one at the high school level. Munroe will also be once again fielding a golf team for the first time in three years. The Bobcats will also be taking it to the water as the school will be sponsoring a Fishing Club.
PITCHING A FIT:
Lest you think the whole “pitch-count in high school baseball now…. Blah, blah, blah ... was only a suggestion,” let me assure you that it’s not. Tampa Bayshore High School had to forfeit its district title, and with it, its berth in the state tournament for using an ineligible player. Their top pitcher reached his mandated pitch-count in the 7th inning but was kept on the mound to finish the game. Pitchers who have reached their count are allowed to finish pitching to that batter but not the game.
Pitch-Count per FHSAA rules: Players between 13-16 can throw a maximum of 95 pitches. Those age 17 or 18 max out at 105 pitches, and players over 19 can throw 120.
SHUT IT OR ELSE:
Starting next basketball season, high school referees will stop games to give misconduct warnings to coaches and their personnel who are misbehaving. According to the National Federation of High Schools, referees will be required to stop play to give an official warning, which must also be recorded in the scorebook. Any offense determined to be “major” will result in a technical foul.
On a positive note, the coaching box has been expanded to 28 feet from 14 feet. More room for coaches to walk off their discontent, instead of getting an official warning!
QUOTE OF THE WEEK:
“Many men go fishing all their lives without knowing that it is not the fish they are after.” –Henry David Thoreau